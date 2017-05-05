

READY yourselves for an amazing vacation getaway this summer season! Hold on tight for Gaisano Grand Malls’ Grand Summer Escapade Season 7.

The grandest raffle event this summer is back. Shop now until May 14 and be one of three lucky shoppers to win a trip for two to Boracay Island! Plus, 10 winners of SJCAM Action Camera, 20 winners of Dome Tent and 50 winners of Waterproof Bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

One raffle coupon will be given to customers for every P1,000 purchase from Supermarket and P500 from Department Store.

Shoppers can get an additional raffle coupon when they present their Smart Shopper Card or every purchase of participating brands such as Ensure Gold, Pedia Sure Plus, Similac Gain School, Sunsilk, Surf, Rexona, Pantene, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pringles, M Y San, Dutchmill and Kratos.

Customers must then fill out the official raffle coupon with their details, and drop it at designated drop boxes.

For exciting promos and events just visit Gaisano Grand Malls in Fiesta Mall- Tabunok, Carcar, Cordova, Dumanjug, Jai- Alai, Liloan, Mactan, Mandaue, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Talamban, and Toledo.

Only in Gaisano Grand Malls, where everyday is a savings day. /PR