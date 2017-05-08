Landers Superstore opens in Cebu

Starting May 9, Landers Superstore, the most awaited addition to the wide selection of shopping destinations in Cebu, opens its doors to Cebuanos.

Landers Superstore Cebu is the first branch outside Metro Manila and is located at 23 Minore Park along Cardinal Rosales Avenue corner Pope John Paul II Avenue.

Landers Superstore is not just any membership store, it’s a superstore which offers a blissful shopping experience: from its wide selection of local and premium international goods, and perks exclusive only to members. Inside the 8,000-square meter space are tasty dining choices which include a café named Doppio, a bakery called Dough & Co., and a diner named after a train station, Landers Central. It also boasts a barbershop called Federal Barbers, which gives FREE haircuts to all members. Aside from that, Landers also offers fuel discounts of Php 2.00 off per liter for gasoline and Php 1.50 off per liter for diesel, available to all its members, made possible through their partnership with Caltex.

Shopping is now transformed into an exciting lifestyle experience with Landers Superstore. Become a member now and avail of the Buy One, Take One membership promo until June 30. For every single premium membership registration with a fee of P800, one (1) premium membership or one (1) extension membership will be given for free. All you need to do is sign up personally at the store so you can avail of all these special offers.

