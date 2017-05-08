Search for article

Landers Superstore opens in Cebu

SHARES:

02:38 PM May 8th, 2017

Recommended
By: PR, May 8th, 2017 02:38 PM

Landers Superstore Cebu

Starting May 9, Landers Superstore, the most awaited addition to the wide selection of shopping destinations in Cebu, opens its doors to Cebuanos.

Landers Superstore Cebu is the first branch outside Metro Manila and is located at 23 Minore Park along Cardinal Rosales Avenue corner Pope John Paul II Avenue.

Landers Superstore is not just any membership store, it’s a superstore which offers a blissful shopping experience: from its wide selection of local and premium international goods, and perks exclusive only to members. Inside the 8,000-square meter space are tasty dining choices which include a café named Doppio, a bakery called Dough & Co., and a diner named after a train station, Landers Central. It also boasts a barbershop called Federal Barbers, which gives FREE haircuts to all members. Aside from that, Landers also offers fuel discounts of Php 2.00 off per liter for gasoline and Php 1.50 off per liter for diesel, available to all its members, made possible through their partnership with Caltex.

Landers Superstore Cebu

 

Shopping is now transformed into an exciting lifestyle experience with Landers Superstore. Become a member now and avail of the Buy One, Take One membership promo until June 30. For every single premium membership registration with a fee of P800, one (1) premium membership or one (1) extension membership will be given for free. All you need to do is sign up personally at the store so you can avail of all these special offers.

For more information, visit http://landers.ph. Like Landers Superstore Cebu (@LandersSuperstoreCebu) on Facebook and @landersph on Instagram. /PR

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.