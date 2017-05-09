Lapu police arrest high value drug suspect

A 28-year-old high value drug suspect was arrested by Lapu-Lapu City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) on Monday afternoon at Sitio Soong 1, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City yielding more than P75,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Markley Aying was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by CDEU.

According to PSI Joey Bicoy, Aying was a new player but was assessed as high value target after he had been elusive of police operations and uses minors to deliver transactions with clients.

Police siezed from him 46 small sachet and one medium pack of suspected shabu worth P75,638 based on Dangerous Drugs Board value, P900 cash believed to be proceeds of his illegal drugs trade and the P300 buy-bust money.