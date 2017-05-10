300 Mandaue City employees undergo surprise drug test 

More employees of Mandaue City Hall were made to undergo a surprise drug test on Wednesday.

Close to 300 employees from five different offices underwent the drug test, which was conducted by the City Health Department in coordination with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

These offices are the Mayor’s Office, City Information Office, Sangguniang Panlungsod, Quality System Management Office and the Management System Information Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said the city government will continue conducting surprise drug tests among its employees until all offices will be covered.

Those who are found initially positive will have to pay for their respective confirmatory tests which will have to be done in Manila.

Job order personnel who are found positive will be terminated while other casual and regular employees will face administrative sanctions.