Journalists told: be tech-savvy

“It’s no longer enough that we meet deadlines.”

With the advancement of technology, journalists should also be equipped to understand and know how to use technology to be able to compete with those who produces fake news, said Mike Limpag, co-founder of InnoPub Media.

“What we need right now are journalists who are better prepared. It’s better to be technology literate kay ug dili pildihon gyud ta aning mga tawhana (It’s better to be technology literate otherwise we’ll end up losing to these people),” he said.

Limpag said several people in the country and other parts of the world had ventured into the manufacture of fake news with profit in mind.

Concerns on the business of fake news was discussed by Cebu media leaders during the 46th quarterly meeting enbanc of the Cebu Citizens-Press Council meeting held at the Marcelo Fernan Press Center in Barangay Lahug.

Mildred Galarpe, Online Sales head of Sunstar Publishing Inc., said proliferation of fake news started in 2007 with the start of the social media revolution.

Galarpe said fake news is now easier to produce because of its “zero cost” as the social media flatform is free of cost.

Galarpe said that with the presence of fake news “trust on media is now plummeting.”

“We are losing it to the fake news websites,” she said.