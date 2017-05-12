CTU grad lands in top 10 of May 2017 Civil Engineering exam

A student from the Cebu Technological University (CTU) main campus is the lone Cebuano who made it to the top 10 of the recent civil engineering licensure examination.

Rusty Villadolid Lapus of the CTU main campus garnered an average score of 92.85 percent and landed in the 6th spot in the examination held on May 7 and 8.

He is the only examinee from Cebu and the Visayas who made it to the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam result was released by the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) and the Board of Civil Engineering (BCE) on May 11 and posted on the PRC website.

Hisham Adiong Sacar of the FEU Institute of Technology topped the examination garnering a score of 94.60 percent followed by Christian Paul Dela Cruz Sanguyo of Mapua Institute of Technology – Manila with 93.55 percent rating.

Other top notchers are Jericson Hernandez Advincula of Mapua Institute of Technology- Manila and Jan Carlo Marcelo Castro of the University of the Philippines-Los Banos (3rd); Danielle Casurao Tupas of Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila (4th); Robert Pinero Arago Jr. of Central Colleges of the Philippines, Dustin Glenn Cuevas and Allan Dave Abbariao Dela Cruz both of Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila (5th); Mary Joy Galvez Arita of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (7th); Archimedes Umblas Martinez of Manuel L. Quezon University (8th); Joel Batoon Zulueta of University of Baguio (9th); and Vinzon Paul Saplala David of Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila (10th).

PRC said a total of 6,998 examinees took the May civil engineering examination but only 2,514 passed.

The examination was held in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

Those who gave the examination were Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, BCE Chairman and Engrs. Pericles P. Dakay and Romeo A. Estañero, Members.