HUDSON RIVER, CHECK

‘Pinoy Aquaman’ conquers freezing waters in New York

Boholano Ingemar Macarine logged another historic feat last Sunday as he became the first Asian to swim non-stop for 8.4 kilometers in the freezing Hudson River in New York, USA.

The 39-year-old Macarine, swam from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to Bannerman Island in one hour and 49 minutes. It was his 27th successful open-water swim.

Macarine, also known as the Pinoy Aquaman, is doing these open-water swims to promote cleaner seas and beaches in the Philippines.

Macarine told Cebu Daily News that conquering the Hudson was one of the most difficult swims for him because of the freezing waters that reached 13.8 degrees Celsius. Making it more difficult was the fact that the air temperature was also at 7.2 degree Celsius.

“The water and the air’s temperature for me was a total shock because I am very used to swim in tropical waters in the Philippines. This swim is a wake up call that I need to swim more often in cold water as I prepare for my ultimate open water swim this August in England,” said Macarine. “I thank the Lord for the strength he gave me to conquer this challenge. This is one way of promoting the environment one stroke at a time.”

Last April 20, Macarine completed a historic feat when he swam a grueling 23 kilometers in the open seas from Dumaguete City to Siquijor Island.