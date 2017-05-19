Elderly grateful for rag making project

AN 80-year-old woman expressed gratitude to the livelihood skills training program conducted by the Cebu Private Power Corporation (CPPC) yesterday at the Barangay Ermita Multi-Purpose Hall in Cebu City.

Catalina Gabutero said she was glad that rag sewing was introduced by the CPPC.

“Nakatabang g’yud ni nako’g maayo ang trapo (Rags really helped me a lot),” the elderly said.

The CPPC Livelihood Skills and Training Program on Rag Production is implemented by the CPPC, together with the Aboitiz Power and Vivant Power and in cooperation with Barangay Ermita, to give homemakers an opportunity to earn extra income.

The pilot program has 10 beneficiaries.

Gabutero has been working as a tailor for five years.

Her husband died almost 10 years ago.

Despite her old age, she is still supporting her six children and 24 grandchildren in their daily expenses.

“Pananglit og wala na silay bawn, magtahi dayon ko og 100 kabuok trapo. Pila manang 100, P80 mana (If the children don’t have school allowance, I will then sew 100 rags, which are worth P80),” she said.

Gabutero works as a part-time sewer in the livelihood program. She starts sewing from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. In an hour, she can sew around 50 pieces of rags.

Aside from sewing rags, she also owns a sari-sari store. Gabutero is also a member of their barangay’s garbage monitoring team.

With her tiring works and efforts for her family, she never complained thus, her faithfulness to God prevails.