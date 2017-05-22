South Town Centre organizes first Bridal and Debut Fair



Ladies always dream of an extravagant and flamboyant June wedding, but in reality, preparing for this once-in-a-lifetime and much-anticipated event can be stressful for couples if not planned properly.



South Town Centre, the lifestyle commercial center of the south, has realized that it can help these couples achieve their dream weddings by organizing the first ever Happily Ever After: A Bridal and Debut Fair last March 31 to April 2.



They have gathered the best wedding planners, photographers, cake and pastry chefs, flower shops, accomodation providers, and wedding gown designers to serve as couple’s one-stop shop for wedding needs.

Some of the designer exhibitors include Fashion Institute of Design and Arts, Edwin Alba, Valerie Alvez, Edward Castro, Angela Dado, Bebes Garso, Lord Maturan, Mel Maria, Philip Tampus, Griffins Malazarte, Lemuel Rosos, Mercury Gumera, Jongz Loquinario, and Winston Sy.



To culminate the festivities, they also showcased the bridal and debut creations of fashion designers Mel Maria, Lemuel Rosos, Mercury Gumera, Griffins Malazarte, Nars Salazar, Winston Sy, Jongz Loquinario, Ariez Paracuelles and Eve Navales last April 1 at the mall’s activity area.



South Town Centre also boasts of their convention hall as a great venue for wedding reception and debuts.



South Town Centre, the grandest mall in the south, is located right in the heart of the bustling commercial district of Talisay City and is easily accessible through various modes of public transportation.