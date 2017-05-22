Irrate neighbor stabs fisherman with broken bottle

A fisherman landed at the hospital after he was hit and stabbed by a neighbor in Barangay Cawit, Pilar, Cebu on Sunday evening.

According to PO3 Erwin Ausencillo of Pilar Police Station, Wilfredo Serato, 45, was drinking with his friends at a store and later argued with one of them.

Upon seeing the commotion, Khiem Colmenas, 30, confronted Serato and told him to go home but the latter refused and punched him on the face instead.

Colmenas was annoyed and retaliated by hitting the victim’s head with an empty softdrinks bottle.

Not contented, Colmenas then stabbed Serato with a broken piece of the bottle several times hitting him in different parts of the body.

The victim was immediately brought to Pilar Municipal Health Center and later transferred to Ormoc City Hospital for further treatment.

Colmenas was arrested and will be facing an attempted murder case./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba