UK issues travel advisory against traveling to western Mindanao, Sulu

The Philippine map. Source: www.gov.uk https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/philippines

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to western Mindanao; and against all but essential travel to eastern Mindanao,” the United Kingdom (UK) said in its government website.

It added that the FCO also advised to avoid traveling to the south of Cebu province, including the municipalities of Dalaguete and Badian due to threat of terrorism.

“If you are in Marawi City you should remain indoors, monitor media reporting, and follow the advice of the Philippine authorities,” said the UK.

The government website also reminded their citizens to remain vigilant at all times and report anything suspicious to the local authorities.

President Duterte declared Martial Law in the entire island of Mindanao on Tuesday night following the clash between government troops and members of lawless individuals in Marawi City, Lanao del sur.

In a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the President called him to announce to the public his decision to declare Martial Law covering Mindanao region.

Abella said that the rule will last for 60 days.