Motorcycle tandem robs, kills construction firm accountant

A female accountant was robbed and killed by two unidentified men shortly after she withdrew money from a bank located inside a mall at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Aquino, who sustained three gunshot wounds on her head and body, was already dead when brought to the Miller Hospital in Barangay San Nicolas, said SPO4 Jelson Solibio of the Mambaling Police Station.

Police said the motorcycle-riding suspects took Aquino’s bag which contained P700,000 in payroll money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aquino, 25, is a native of Bulacan province. She is working as an accountant for a construction project located at the SRP.

Police said Aquino withdrew payroll money from a bank located inside a mall at the SRP around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

She boarded their company vehicle from the mall to their construction site located a few meters away.

When she disembarked from their service vehicle, a motorcycle with two unidentified riders came close. The backrider grabbed her bag and fired shots at Aquino before they sped off.

Solibio said Aquino was in the company of their company driver when the robbery happened.

He said they already invited the company driver to the police station for questioning.

“We are still conducting an investigation although there is a possibility that the crime was an inside job. How did the suspects know that the victim was bringing a big amount of money?” Solibio told CDN.

Police refused to release further information on the case while their investigation was ongoing.