Tabal breaks personal best, rules Scotia Bank Ottawa Marathon

07:53 AM May 29th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, May 29th, 2017 07:53 AM

Mary Joy Tabal shows off the Philippine flag after ruling the women’s 21k race of the Scotia Bank Ottawa Marathon in Canada. ( Photo from TABAL’S FACEBOOK page)

Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal logged a new personal record and in the process ruled the 21-kilometer race of the Scotia Bank Ottawa Marathon in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday night (Philippine time).

Tabal, who qualified for the Olympics through this same race last year, breasted the tape in one hour, 16 minutes and 28 seconds, beating her previous record of 1:18.44 which she recorder in a 21k race in Japan last year.

The 28-year-old Cebuana marathoner is the first Filipina marathoner to compete in the Olympics.

Should the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association recognize her time, it will be the new Philippine record for a 21k race.

