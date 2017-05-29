Duros Group launches Liloan Golf and Leisure Estate

In line with its aim to provide the best amenities and the most ideal spaces for its homeowners, Duros Group recently launched the central amenity of its 202-hectare development in Brgy. San Roque, Liloan – the Liloan Golf and Leisure Estate.

The 18-hole golf course, which also features a clubhouse, will be surrounded by Duros’ residential development Woodlands Resort Communities and other future developments that would focus on bringing tourism to the fresh, mountainous areas of Liloan.

Unit owners of Woodlands Resort Communities will automatically be members of Liloan Golf and Leisure Estate and will enjoy golf playing rights.

Currently, only nine holes are open. Development for all 18 holes will be finished by December 2018.

According to Duros Group Chairman Rafaelito Barino, Duros Group always makes sure to develop properties that are one-stop destinations where everything is in one place. One concrete example is 23 Minore Park which features a chapel, the IEC Convention Center of Cebu (IC3), Landers Superstore, Fiesta Minore food park, and a Caltex gasoline station.