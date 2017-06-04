Motorist killed in Dalaguete mishap

A MOTORIST died in a three-vehicle collision at the national highway of Barangay Tapon, Dalaguete, southern Cebu at 8 p.m. last Saturday.

PO3 Reynaldo Vidas of the Dalaguete police identified the 50-year-old victim as Edwin Bruce, a resident of Barangay Aptong, Santander town.

He was rushed to the Julio Cardinal Rosales Memorial Hospital in Dalaguete town but failed to make it. Vidas said Bruce was headed home when he was hit by a Nissan Wagon driven by Valeriano Cariquitan of Barangay Tapon, Dalaguete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cariquitan, who surrendered to the police, said he was headed in the opposite direction when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slippery road and swerved to the left, hitting Bruce and another motorist identified as Geraldine Fe Moracas.

Bruce was thrown out of his vehicle and landed on his head. Cariquitan is detained at the Dalaguete police precinct.

Bruce’s relatives have yet to decide whether to press charges or agree to a settlement.