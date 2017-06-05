Premier Family Business Consulting ties up with CFIF

IN Premier Family Business Consulting, they place family unity at the heart of all their processes. As the only family business consulting firm in Southeast Asia, they provide holistic services that integrate the family and business system.

ADVERTISEMENT

These services include the Family Unity Building, Leadership Succession Planning, Ownership Succession Planning and Family Financial Planning, which are the components of their Family Enterprise Model.



In an effort to spread out their advocacy of organizing more practitioners, Premier Family Business Consulting partnered up with Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation (CFIF) and had their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing last May 12.



Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation is the pioneering association to partner with Premier Family Business Consulting. Over the past years, they have only been partnering with chambers. They will be having a series of workshops and Family Business (FamBiz) talks for CFIF.



The program for CFIF will go on for 3 months, and the FamBiz talks will be customized according the needs of the association. These workshops will be integrated with CFIF’s existing Lure Sessions wherein they give insights on business or what the industry holds for others.



Premier Family Business Consulting has helped over 50 families by uniting them in business through their services.



For this year, they plan to have their Family Enterprise Excellence Conference (FEEC) in 3 different locations in the country and are hoping to invite different family businesses to talk and to inspire other families as well.



For inquiries, you may call (032) 266 –2831 / 263-3401 / 401-2939 or visit their website at www.premierfamilybusiness.com. Their office is located at 2/F Insular Life Business Centre, Cebu Business Park, Cebu City.