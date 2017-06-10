Search for article

Newluxe International joins Philconstruct 2017

09:00 AM June 10th, 2017

By: PR, June 10th, 2017 09:00 AM

newluxe_1

 

FIND the best outdoor and indoor playground sets, outdoor and indoor LED display, and outdoor sports equipment. Recently added to the ever growing product list are the office furniture and equipment.

Visit them at booth number 518 at the biggest construction show in Visayas and Mindanao, from June 8-10 at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.
For more information check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/newluxeinc/ or call (032) 234-7906, 09177619104 or send an email to newluxeinc@gmail.com. /PR

