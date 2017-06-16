Bioessence opens new branch in SM City Cebu

Beauty clinic chain Bioessence recently opened its branch at the 3rd level of SM City Cebu. Now an established beauty business, Bioessence remains competitive, not only for its marketing efforts, but for its clients’ pleasant experiences, as it makes sure a client is well accommodated through courteous greetings and pleasant chats, welcomed with the most hygienic housekeeping and service with quality treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avail of the Relaxing Spa packages ranging from P999 for Body Massage with Facial, to P2499 that includes a Body Scrub, Body Massage with Facial.

Other skin wellness services are Advance Clarifying Facial, Diamond Peel Facial, Intensive Eye Firming, Mega Body Bleach, Micro Peel, Hair Waxing, among others. Bioessence also offers Aromatic Foot Spa, Cellulite Massage, Hand Spa, Hot Stone Massage, Shiatsu Massage, Urban Escape Massage, and others.

Visit Bioessence at the 3rd level of SM City Cebu (near SM Bowling Center), or call 0949 889 3374 for inquiries and bookings. /PR