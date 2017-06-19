TOSOT Philippines launches new Cebu showroom

AIMING to improve the quality of life of Cebuanos through meaningful and innovative air-conditioning systems and home appliances, TOSOT Philippines reaches out to Cebu with their newest showroom in Mandaue.

TOSOT, which stands for Technology, Outstanding, Style, Originality, and Trust, was launched internationally by Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. – the largest air-conditioning manufacturer in the world. It has nine production bases strategically located worldwide in countries such as China, Brazil, and Pakistan. TOSOT is also distributed globally in China, Ukraine, Jordan, Iraq, Russia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Austria, The Republic of Tajikistan, Denmark, Hong Kong, Angola, Israel, Turkey, and now the Philippines.

TOSOT offers durable, affordable, and elegantly designed air conditioning solutions that specifically cater to the different needs of the average Filipino families. With an array of eco-friendly large-scale commercial air conditioning systems, light commercial air conditioning units, residential air conditioning units, and home appliances, TOSOT cares for you and your surroundings.

Among their innovative and eco-friendly products is the TMV5 Multi Variable All DC Inverter VRF System for commercial air conditioning which runs up to 22 HP in a single outdoor unit and is able to connect a maximum of 80 sets of indoor units per system so you can cool more rooms at a lesser cost. Another product for large-scale commercial use is the Centrifugal Chiller, the first photovoltaic direct-driven centrifugal chiller in the world.

As for residential air conditioning solutions, their Window type Inverter Technology uses R32 Refrigerant which is environmental friendly and has Zero Ozone Depletion Potential. They also have premium wall mounted units that have unique and stylish U-shape appearance, LED indicators and integrated IDU design with ultra low noise for that distinctly elegant look and feel.

TOSOT has also ventured into home appliances such as electric kettles, rechargeable stand fans with built-in self-charging Lithium batteries, and portable air coolers.

Visit TOSOT’s Cebu Showroom located at E15-E16 Trader’s Arcade, Hernan Cortes St., Mandaue City. For inquiries, call (032) 422-7628 / 514-9620 / 238-7453, email cebu@tosot.com.ph or visit their website www.tosot.com.ph.