Carcar City gets new Regional Trial Court

FOR the first time, Carcar City — a 5th income class component city in the province of Cebu — will have a Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Judge Joy Redoble, a San Beda graduate, was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to preside over RTC Branch 77, the city’s first RTC.

She was among 23 new Cebu judges who were chosen by the country’s top official.

The creation of the new court in the southern city will help ease the legal process and hasten the disposition of cases.

“This court is very important. At least, we no longer have to bring our inmates to Cebu City for the hearing,” Candice Acuña, Carcar City public information officer told CDN over the phone yesterday.

Carcar City has an existing Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) but it cannot conduct trial for cases involving heinous crimes.

Its inmates have to be brought to Cebu City, which earlier had supervision over cases in Carcar.

“We will observe what happens. If we need more RTCs, then we might request for it,” Acuña said.

Aside from Redoble, President Duterte also appointed the following new judges for Cebu and Bohol: Bernarditto Malabago, (RTC Branch 95, Barili, Cebu); Francis Rainier Navarrete (RTC branch 93, Argao, Cebu); Ma. Josefa Pinza-Ramos (RTC Branch 90, Danao City, Cebu); Lucila Cad-Enjambre (RTC Branch 89, Mandaue City); Marc Joseph Quirante (RTC Branch 88, Mandaue City); Ferdie Esperidion Reveral (RTC Branch 87, Mandaue City); Fruto Teodorico (RTC Branch 86, Mandaue City); Allan Francisco Garciano (RTC Branch 83, Mandaue City); Cesar Madeja (RTC Branch 80, Bogo City, Cebu); Jineffer Singco (RTC 79, Bogo City, Cebu); Samson Troy Layese (RTC Branch 78, Bogo City); Dennis Larrobis (RTC Branch 76, Naga City, Cebu); Christine Muga-Abad (RTC Branch 70, Lapu-Lapu City); Ruelo Saladaga (RTC Branch 69, Lapu-Lapu City); Ferdinand Collantes (RTC Branch 65, Lapu-Lapu City); Joseph Stephen Ygnacio (RTC Branch 67, Lapu-Lapu City); Marlon Jay Moneva (RTC 74, Cebu City); Anna Lou Cavada (RTC Branch 57, Cebu City); Pamela Baring-Uy (RTC Branch 21, Cebu City); Anacleto Debalucos (RTC Branch 17, Cebu City); James Stewart Ramon Himalaloan (RTC Branch 7, Cebu City); and Azucena Macalolot-Credo (RTC Branch 101, Talibon, Bohol).