Nissan Philippines and Gateway Group get hitched

The partners of Nissan and Gateway participated in the official opening of Nissan Cebu South at Highway Linao in Talisay last May 25.

Veering away from an expected serious event, it was a fun and light-hearted marriage themed celebration. Just like a couple getting married, Nissan and the Gateway group celebrated its union as they embark on another milestone and commits to make their best to make the relationship work.

“The best affirmation of that commitment is that this dealership is the highest selling Nissan dealer in 2016 relying on the satellite office at SM Seaside”, said Markane Goho, President of the Gateway Group. As the new showroom opens, they aim to grow faster than the market.

Timing and opportunity was how this partnership between Nissan and the Gateway Group came to be. In the hopes of driving more miles with the Cebuano crowd this year, Nissan Cebu South opens in the city of Talisay because of its booming economy.

“In the past year, the Nissan brand has grown significantly in the region of Cebu,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, President and Managing Director of Nissan Philippines Inc. “And to continue to support this growth, we are very excited to be opening a new Nissan Retail Environment Design Initiative (NREDI) compliant dealership, allowing us to enhance our Cebuano customers’ experience with the Nissan brand.”

Situated in a one-hectare property, Nissan offers facilities and services that have the same standards with the international standards that they have across the globe.

The grand showroom’s vast space encourages customers and guests to roam around and check out the 10 different Nissan vehicles on display. The premier customer lounge allows current and new Nissan customers to have a relaxing and enjoyable visit.

Discover innovation that excites by visiting Nissan Cebu South or their satellite office at SM Seaside!