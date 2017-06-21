22 Tango Records’ Cuppa Folk in Books and Brews

YOU can always count on a new hello after a goodbye.

22 Tango Records, along with many, many others, has bid farewell to Handuraw Gorordo, which has been home to local artists for years, and is saying hello with Cuppa Folk to Books and Brews, the same folks behind the well-loved events café that recently closed their doors.

Cuppa Folk is 22 Tango Records’ coffee shop series that’s an avenue for homegrown artists and coffee-loving music listeners to come together and enjoy homegrown music.

For the first time in Books and Brews Café, diners can look forward to Cuppa Folk this June 24, Saturday at 6 p.m. with performances from singer-songwriters, Lourdes Maglinte, Mother Folker, Kurt Ebarita, and Sepia Times.

As part of Cuppa Folk tradition, the #shhhhpolicy will be implemented, encouraging the audience to keep background conversations to a minimum. In line with Books and Brews Café’s advocacy of promoting a love for learning, this policy aims to enable the listeners to consciously and intentionally listen to the performances.

Don’t miss Cuppa Folk this June 24, Saturday at 6 p.m. in Books and Brews, located at the ground floor of Mango Square, Juana Osmeña Street.

For more information on 22 Tango Records, visit the website at www.22tangorecords.com. (PR)