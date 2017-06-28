‘Drug-free’ villages told: Account for ‘backslide’

ABOUT 19 of 120 barangays in Cebu that were declared “drug-free” were mandated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) to explain why some of their drug surrenderers tested positive of illegal drugs.

Based on their explanations, PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said they will decide whether or not to file administrative charges against the barangay officials.

“They thought that once your village has been declared drug-free, you can already relax. That is their mistake. Having been declared drug-free carries a responsibility to double their efforts and maintain their status,” he said.

On July 4, the Oversight Committee on Illegal Drugs will convene to discuss about the situation in Cebu. Its members include the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, and Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III.

Among those given 30 days to explain were Barangay Chairpersons Patrocinio Catroverde of Lower Becerril, Boljoon; Dioscororo Awe of Arbor, Boljoon; Mitra Ares of Cabungaan, Catmon; Naciansina Catubig of Bingay, Borbon; Reza Borlasa of Eastern Poblacion, Poro; Alito Mabulay of Pagsa, Poro; Manuel Estremos of Villahermosa, Tudela; Jay Belarmino of Calmante, Tudela; Delfin Bensig of Union, San Francisco; Liezl Yuzon of Consuelo, San Francisco; Leticia Manongtong of Southern Poblacion, San Francisco; and Arturo Limpio of Santiago, San Francisco.

Also included were Barangay Chairpersons Leonito Sultones of Pansoy; Cresente Roble of Cabalawan; Gina Montejo of Mohon; Nida Bacayo of Lubo; and Lolita Brigoli of Dakit—all of Sogod town; and Vivian Puyot of Taba-ao; and Cecelia Ladea of Mabuli, Tabogon

Ruiz said they are monitoring “new drug players” in various parts of Central Visayas.

“They are the drug distributors and pushers who came in after others were neutralized or transferred to other places,” he said.

Ruiz said the “new players” believed they won’t be identified by authorities.

“My reminder to them is as early as now, just stop what you are doing because PDEA will go after you. We will surely conduct an operation against you. You will end up being arrested or killed,” he said.

Ruiz said he could not give the exact number of the new drug personalities in the region, saying PDEA is going after them by batches.

“I won’t call it alarming but just a cause for concern. Despite the aggressive campaign of the government against illegal drugs, there are still people who are willing to risk their lives simply because of illegal drugs,” he said.

As President Rodrigo Duterte marks his first year in office on Saturday, Ruiz believes that the administration has been so far successful in the war on drugs.

“The prices of illegal drugs on the streets have gone higher because the supply has gone down. We are very successful,” he said.

Asked to rate the President from 1 to 10, with 10 as the highest score, Ruiz gave the country’s top official a mark of 9.

“He has been very supportive to us. We have not seen this kind of support before,” he said.