Yu recovers to win Cetba’s weekly plum

JOSEPH Yu bounced back from a so-so performance last week and ruled last Friday’s weekly tournament of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA)at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Settling for third place last week, Yu finally emerged a champion by scoring 882 pinfalls in the four-game series. He beat Marvin Sevilla and last week’s champion Ronnan Barredo, who finished second and third with 805 and 793, respectively.

Pepe Delos Reyes ranked fourth with 760 followed by Bong Emborgom who downed 750 pins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth to 10th placers were Ed Dilla (714), Fred Torrequemada (713), Bonnie Tanchuangko (653), Brian Sy (626) and Jun Sasil (558), respectively.

Weekly champions will then face off in a six-game series on July 7 for the monthly crown.