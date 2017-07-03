Waterfront puts spotlight on Filipino flavors

TO showcase the homegrown flavors of Filipino cuisine, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan and Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Lahug launched “UNO’s Modern Filipino Taste: A Filipino Feast for All Senses” last June 8 and 9, respectively.

“UNO’s Modern Filipino Taste: A Filipino Feast for All Senses” features a delectable spread of Filipino dishes by Chef Roland Laudico, and decadent desserts by Chef Jackie Laudico.

For this Filipino food festival, the two inventive chefs updated old-time favorites, popular comfort food, and classic dishes by the subtle addition of new and enticing flavors, and presenting them in ways that catch attention and stimulate the appetite.

Available until August 31, enjoy a bountiful lunch and dinner feast for only P898 nett/pax. For reservations, call (032) 232 6888 ext. 8605.