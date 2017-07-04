Stock up for school at Rustan’s Supermarket

The young ones start off on the right side of the morning, sustain energy well throughout the day, and end on a high note in the evening. Rustan’s Supermarket helps parents stock up for the school days with nutritious and delicious meals and essentials such as oatmeal, cereal and milk, sandwiches, bite-sized snacks, and fresh ingredients for homemade meals.

When you shop at Rustan’s Supermarket, you don’t just get to help your own kids get through their busy school days, but you can contribute to other children’s development just by buying everyday essentials.

Ongoing until July 9, all shoppers are eligible to buy the UNICEF Reusable Bag for P149. Those who spend at least P2,000 with P200 worth of sponsor products can get the bag for only P50. Each bag sold gives P20 for UNICEF to provide Early Childhood Care and Development.

In Cebu, Rustan’s Supermarket is located at Oakridge Business Park, 880 A.S Fortuna Street, Banilad, Mandaue City; Paseo Arcenas Estate in Banawa; and Basement 1 of the Ayala Center Cebu expansion wing. It is open daily from 8 AM – 9 PM, 8 AM – 9 PM and 9 AM – 9 PM respectively. For inquiries, contact (032) 262 0680 (Ayala), (032) 343 0588 (Oakridge), (032) 262 6201 (Banawa). For more info, visit www.rustansfresh.com, follow and like rustansfresh on Facebook, and @rustansfresh on Instagram and Twitter.