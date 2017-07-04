Suspect in slay of election official gives up to cops

ACCOMPANIED by his policemen brothers, the suspect in the killing of an election officer in Barili town in southern Cebu surrendered yesterday.

Mario “Gelmar” Timagos was brought by his brothers SPO1 Jorve Timagos and SPO1 Edilberto Timagos to the town police station around 3:30 p.m. yesterday.

SPO1 Jorve is assigned at the Barili Police Station, while SPO1 Edilberto is detailed at the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

‘“I commend the two police officers for helping the police convince their brother to surrender,” said Senior Insp. Angelo Acupinpin, chief of the Barili Police Station.

Mario was identified by witnesses as the one who shot Cresente Flores last Monday afternoon. He was also seen in a CCTV footage. PO3 Gilbert Encabo of the Barili police said Mario was not wearing a mask.

Flores was attacked as he was standing outside his car near the town’s public market.

The victim’s cousin, Barili councilor Julito Flores claimed that Mario is a drug user who surrendered during an Oplan Tokhang operation.

Mario refused to comment on his arrest.

“It seemed he was advised by a lawyer before he surrendered. He invoked his right to remain silent,” Acupinpin said.

No gun was recovered from the suspect when he surrendered.

Police said the suspect hid in Barangay Cagay, Barili after the attack.

Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said personal grudges were believed to be the motive of the attack.

“Based on the initial investigation, they already had differences. The suspect chanced upon the victim and shot him,” said Taliño.

Flores reportedly sued Mario for grave oral defamation and grave threats in 2014.

After the attack, Mario’s two brothers assured investigators that they will help convince their brother to yield.

“The two brothers were cooperative in the investigation. What happened was a personal action by the suspect. His two brothers had nothing to do with the incident,” Taliño said.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will appoint an acting election officer in Barili.

Comelec Provincial Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano yesterday ordered Flores’ assistant Violeta Villordon to sit as acting election officer.

“I talked with her to take the position as the acting EO before I sent the order to them (Comelec Barili) and it shall be effective today,” Castillano said.