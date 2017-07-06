13 towns in Cebu, 15 in Bohol don’t have fire stations

ABOUT 13 towns in Cebu don’t have their own fire stations, the regional Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Thursday.

Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo, BFP Regional Director, said the towns of Tabogon, Borbon, Badian, Alegria and nine others don’t own fire trucks and have no fire stations.

About 15 towns in Bohol also don’t have fire stations, he said. Tadeo said they are working with local governments to build their own fire stations and fire trucks which should have seven firefighters on board for each unit.