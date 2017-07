Distribution of the P2,000 cash aid to 4,586 seniors in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City began past 7 am at the Guadalupe Sports Center.

The beneficiaries were listed alphabetically and assigned to a specific table number. Bed-ridden beneficiaries will receive their cash assistance during a home visit scheduled three working days after Saturday.

Those who registered only this year had their home visit done simultaneously with the regular distribution.