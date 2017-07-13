Suicide live video could trigger copycat suicides

The suicide of a young woman which was streamed live on Facebook, could trigger copycat suicides by others trying to cope with depression.

Erika Datan, assistant mental health program coordinator of the Department of Health regional office (DOH-7) described this as alarming.

“If ikaw, nag suffer og depression nga naay suicidal tendencies niya nakakita adto, ikaw ma trigger ka na mo commit sad,” Datan said.

(If you suffer from depression and have suicidal tendencies, seeing the suicide live on Facebook could trigger in you to do the same thing.)

Kiane Shannon Sophie Cañares was just 21 years old and was enrolled at the University of San Carlos last year as a first year tourism student. She did not enroll this year.

Her cousins rushed to her house when they saw her looping an extension wire around her neck, through Facebook Live. Cañares used her cell phone to live-stream her suicide.

Her father, Melencio, said Kiane attempted to end her life twice but they were able to stop her.

The 21-year-old was found hanging by the neck inside her house in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, last July 3. Her two-year-old daughter from a failed relationship was found near her crying while looking at her.

The suicide video was immediately taken down by her family, who did not report to the police. A concerned citizen reported on local radio about the suicide, which prompted the police investigation.

What drove the young woman to end her life will be something the police will look into.

“Based on the video, there was really no foul play. But some relatives are asking us to look into the case to find out what forced her – the victim to kill herself,” said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Doria said operatives of the Investigation Detection Management Branch had been tasked to investigate the incident.

“The purpose of the investigation is to find out if the victim had gone through a traumatic incident that drove her to kill herself and she had to stream it live on Facebook. This is very unusual,” said Doria.

The victim’s father had said that her daughter never confided any personal problems to them before the suicide.

Police will also try to find out why the death was not immediately reported to the police.

Doria said the victim’s family requested to give them more time before they would cooperate in the investigation.

“They are willing to cooperate but they asked if we can wait until the victim is laid to rest,” said Doria.

Datan, meanwhile said persons who threaten to commit suicide should not be ignored. Instead they should be heard.

“It is alarming when a person feels depression putting their life at risk and self-harm,” Datan told Cebu Daily News.

Family support and medical help are also important.

“It is also important to strengthen the support. People who are depressed sometimes feel that they are hopeless and helpless. They need assurance that there are people who care for them,” Datan added.

In Cebu, a Tawag Paglaum (formerly known as Hopeline Cebu) which is managed by Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) together with DOH-7 is a 24/7 hotline to answer calls from people who suffer from depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and who are experiencing an emotional crisis.

“It (Tawag Paglaum) is like a listening therapy. We will listen to them and give tips,” she said.

Tawag Paglaum can be reached through their hotlines: 09399365433 or 09399375433.

Datan said most callers are teenagers and young adults who encountered problems on love relationships and peer pressure.

She said the youngest caller was a nine-year-old child who experienced bullying.

“If in case makadungog ka mo ingon siya na maghikog siya then talk to that person right away. Don’t take that as a joke,” she said.

(If you hear them say they will commit suicide, talk to that person right away.)

Other signs of suicidal tendencies include depression, sleeping and eating disorders.