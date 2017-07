THE Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) will target the reduction of dengue cases to 200 a month.

Cyril Pangatungan, Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit Officer, said the number of dengue patients from the first half of 2016 and 2017 went down from 2,983 to 2708.

He credited this to rising public awareness on dengue, “That’s why we are doubling our efforts on our campaign against dengue especially it’s the rainy season,” Pangatungan said.