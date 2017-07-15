Activate BADACs to educate young against drug use

PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) director, Yogi Felimon Ruiz is calling for the activation of all Barangay Drug Abuse Councils (BADAC) in the region in order to decrease the number of drug users.

He said as long as there are people who use drugs, the drug problem in the country will not stop.

“As long as naay mga drug users, magpadayon g’yud na,” Ruiz said.

(As long as there are drug users, illegal drugs will continue to proliferate)

He said the activation of the BADACs in the region would help educate the young about the ill effects of drugs and discourage them from using the prohibited substance.

PDEA-7 has been going around Central Visayas, especially in Cebu province, to conduct seminars and campaigns against illegal drugs.

“Dili lang kay manakop lang ta. This time adto ta sa mga matag barangay to help their constituents nga dili maadto sa drugas,” Ruiz said.

(We do not only do arrests. This time we will go to barangays to help their constituents avoid being involved in illegal drugs.)

Ruiz agreed with the recent pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte that Cebu is a hot spot of illegal drugs.

He said the problem in Cebu is also hard to address because of the island’s strategic location.

“Naa sa center ang Cebu. Daghan gawsanan ug lutsanan. Ang taga-Mindanao pwede maka agi and so as those from Luzon,” Ruiz said.

(Cebu is at the center. It has many exit and entry points. Those in Mindanao can pass and so as those from Luzon)

However, Ruiz said that there will be no let up in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Grabe na atong accomplishment karon. In just one year nakuha nato ang na-accomplish in six years sa past administration. So padayon ta. We are hoping this will continue,” Ruiz said.

(We accomplished so much. In just one year, we were able to accomplish what the past administration took six years to accomplish . So we are moving forward.)