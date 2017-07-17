Jude Gabato opens second salon branch

ENTREPRENEUR and professional makeup artist Jude Gabato opens her second salon branch at Englis, V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City to cater to a growing number of customers.

Preferred by beauty experts, Jude Gabato Salon is a local salon brand offering professional hair and beauty services at an affordable price.

Owner Jude Gabato started off as an assistant makeup artist investing in high-end makeup and is famous for treating customers in a calm, friendly and professional manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

JG Salon offers services such as manicure, pedicure, and special hair styling services like Stand Out Straight Rebond for curly and wavy hair, and the Ultimate Brazilian Blowout for brittle and dry hair. Eyebrow embroidery is also available.

Their Englis branch also uses high-end makeup brands like M.A.C. and Moors for in-house hair and makeup services.

JG Salon is open every day from 10 AM – 9 PM. For appointments, please visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/judiegabato or call 09257888863. Walk-in customers are also welcome.