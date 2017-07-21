City Hall to tap frat, gang members

The Cebu City government is asking fraternity and gang members to pour their energy on worthwhile activities instead of engaging in gang wars and other crimes.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, the deputy mayor for police matters, said City Hall is reaching out to the different fraternities in the city through the barangays to convince their members to involve in the implementation of city-initiated programs.

“This is part of our youth development program. We want to empower them,” Tumulak said.

As of Friday, Tumulak said, five different groups in the city already met with him to express their interest to take part in the city’s youth development program.

“I don’t have names of the five groups for now, but they were really amazed (with our project). This is something new to them because before, we were running after them. Now we are reaching out to them,” he said.

Tumulak said that on Thursday, he visited Barangay Mambaling to meet with fraternity and gang members in the area.

During his visit, Tumulak said, he discussed with them the true meaning of brotherhood.

“Brotherhood is not about violence, it is about doing something good for the community,” Tumulak said in an interview with reporters on Friday.

He said City Hall will also be coordinating with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in future dialogues that he will also be having with group members coming from other barangays.

Tumulak said there is a need for them to also reach out to fraternities and gangs that are based in the city’s 54 elementary and 58 public high schools.