Tisa shooting injures 2

Two men were wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Monday dawn.

Gamaliel Masong was hit on the shoulders while Caryl Ravena suffered a gunshot wound on his head.

They were rushed to the hospital. Masong and Caryl were among six persons who were on board a car on their way home to Tisa.

In an interview over DYAB, Masong said Ravena had a heated argument with the suspect while they had a drinking session in a bar along Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

The suspect went away but threatened to return. As the victims left the place, the suspect, who was on board a motorcycle, shot the victim’s car.

The driver of the car sped off towards Barangay Tisa but the suspect managed to shot and hit two of them.