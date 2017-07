A SUSPECTED drug pusher was caught offering P20,000 to police officers in an entrapment operation in Danao City, northern Cebu at past 4 pm Sunday.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare said Leonides Lato Cal, Jr. tried to bribe the police officers with cash in exchange for protection of his illegal drug trade during the operation at the city public plaza in Barangay Poblacion.

Also confiscated from Cal’s possession were one medium-sized pack of shabu worth P177,000.