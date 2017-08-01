Nine arrested, P3M in shabu at hotel

NINE persons were arrested while P3 million worth of shabu were seized from their possession by police at a hotel in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City last Monday evening.

Chief Insp. Maria Macaangay, Kamputhaw police precinct chief, said the arrest came after the hotel’s keeper noticed that the smoke alarms in the hotel rooms were taped with tissue at 7 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macatangay said the nine persons had a pot session which prompted the hotel management to report it to the police.

Among those arrested were 24-year-old Crise Ferolino, 36-year-old Chris Araneta, 37-year-old Alvin Navaja and 32-year-old Mark Curayag. About 250 grams of shabu were taken from them.

Macatangay said Araneta had just been released from the New Bilibid prison in Muntinlupa City. Suspects are now detained at the Fuente police precinct.