Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca among celebrities joining IronMan

Gerald Anderson and Jake Cuenca will be among the local celebrities who will be joining the Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines in Cebu.

Both are members of Team De Rosa. They will be part of the relay competition.

Anderson said in a media interview at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa that the team hopes to inspire the public to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Other celebrities seeing action are Dyan Castillejo, Kim Atienza, Kim Chiu, Bubbles Paraiso, Ivan Carapiet, Paul Jake Castillo, Matteo Guidicelli, Enchong Dee, Xander Angeles, and Piolo Pascual.