Reed, Watkinson rule IronMan PH

Tim Reed of Australia and Amelia Watkinson of New Zealand emerged winners in this year’s Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines held in Cebu on Sunday.

Reed won his third straight men’s pro title in the IronMan Philippines competition by breasting the finish line at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in three hours and 45 minutes.

Watkinson, on the other hand, topped the women’s pro race in 4 hours and 30 minutes.

In the Asian Elite Category, Banjo Norte of the Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team emerged victorious.

A total of 2, 756 triathletes joined this year’s Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines.