Reed, Watkinson rule IronMan PH

01:09 PM August 6th, 2017

By: Glen Dale Rosal, James Savellon, August 6th, 2017 01:09 PM

Tim Reed dominated this year’s Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

Tim Reed of Australia and Amelia Watkinson of New Zealand emerged winners in this year’s Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines held in Cebu on Sunday.

Reed won his third straight men’s pro title in the IronMan Philippines competition by breasting the finish line at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in three hours and 45 minutes.

Watkinson, on the other hand, topped the women’s pro race in 4 hours and 30 minutes.

In the Asian Elite Category, Banjo Norte of the Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team emerged victorious.

A total of 2, 756 triathletes joined this year’s Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines.

