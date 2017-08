More than 160 employees of Cebu Nisico Corporation, a manufacturer of optical lenses in Mactan Economic Zone 1, lost their jobs after the company closed down.

According to Ednie Rapiza, president of CNC Employees Union, the closure of the company came as a surprise.

Employees were told collect their belongings and leave the company.

They were also told that they will be paid until September 5, 2017.

More details to follow.