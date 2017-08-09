College prof nabbed for molesting student

A COLLEGE professor was arrested for allegedly molesting his student while inside the laboratory of a university in Cebu City.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, chief of Fuente Police Station, said the victim and her parents went to their office and reported the incident.

Manilyn, 21, (real name withheld) narrated to the police that she was doing a project inside the laboratory last Monday noon when the suspect arrived and touched her private part without her consent.

She said the suspect has been telling her to come to his office for unknown reason, but she was hesitant because she was afraid of him.

Macatangay said she also got information that there were also other students who were victimized by the suspect but were afraid to come out in the open.

The suspect is now detained at the Fuente police detention cell.

Macatangay encouraged other victims to come to their office and file a complaint against the professor.