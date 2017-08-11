11 drug suspects arrested; P2.6M shabu confiscated

ELEVEN persons were arrested and more than P2.5 million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated in separate drug operations in Cebu during the last two days.

In Danao City, four persons were arrested in Barangays Poblacion, Sabang and Maslog. They are Gerry Gallon Jr., Velmar Lavador, Robert Angtod and Jose Quilaton.

Danao City Police Chief Gerard Ace Pelare said the drug suspects are new drug players in the city.

Confiscated from them were two big packs and 50 small packs of suspected shabu estimated to cost P2.2 million, and a motorcycle.

In Lapu-Lapu City, six persons were arrested at past 2 a.m. yesterday in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Bankal, by the operatives of Pusok Police Station headed by Senior Insp. Alden Zambrano.

They are Herson Maglinao Jr., 29; Erwin Narciso, 27; Isidrita Baldizanzo, 28; John Stephen Liston, 24; Felix Impas Jr., 21; and Jonas Baraquia, 34, all residents in the area.

Maglinao, the subject of the operation, and Narciso were caught with P94,400 worth of suspected shabu and a .22 revolver with one live bullet.

A certain Mario Fabrique, 46, was also caught inside the room of a motel in Barangay Bankal with P271,400 worth of suspected shabu in a drug operation conducted by the operatives from Hoops Dome Police Station led by Chief Insp. Felix Cleopas III past 11 p.m. last Thursday.