OIC cop chiefs for 7 towns

SEVEN provincial police officials are taking over as police station chiefs of seven towns for six months.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) chief, said that the current police chiefs of these seven Cebu towns will undergo schooling required for their promotion at the Police Regional Training Center in Sitio Laray, Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

The seven provincial police officials will take over to make sure that the peace and order situation in these towns will be maintained and the intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign will continue.

Noble said that he had to assign some of his police officials to take on two positions while these seven police chiefs, who are senior police commission officers, are taking classes as a prerequisite for a one-rank promotion.

The police officials taking up these positions are: Supt. Mario Baquiran, Provincial Public Safety Company commander, who will take over as Santander police chief; Supt. Joie Yape, Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch chief, will be Ronda police chief; and Chief Insp. Janette Rafer, Police Community Relation Section chief, will take over as Balamban police chief.

The four other officials who will hold two positions for six months are Senior Insp. Nazareno Emia, CPPO chief finance officer, who will be Samboan Police chief; Senior Insp. Reynaldo Geolin, PCR deputy officer, will be Borbon Police chief; Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy, deputy chief of Consolacion police will be Catmon Police Station chief; and Insp. Efren Diaz Jr., deputy chief of Danao City, will be Sogod Police Station chief.

Rafer said that it would not be easy to handle the two positions.

Yape, for his part, said he would treat the additional assignment as a new challenge and would focus on making the town drug-free.

The seven police officials undergoing schooling for their promotions are Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, who is the Santander Police chief; Senior Insp. Armando Labora, Samboan police chief; Senior Insp. Ramil Morpos, Balamban police chief; Senior Insp. William Homoc, Borbon police chief; Senior Insp. Bonifacio Lucernas, Ronda police chief; Senior Insp. Danilo Santillan, Sogod police chief; and Senior Insp. Narciso Abapo, Catmon police chief.