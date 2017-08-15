Mabolo church burglar still at large

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) continues to conduct a manhunt operation to arrest the church scholar who burglarized a church in Mabolo Cebu City.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, CCPO director, gave directives to the Theft and Robbery Section (TRS) to conduct a joint operation and investigation with Mabolo Police Station against the church scholar, Alexander Lumapac, who is still at large.

Lumapac took at least P400,000 in cash donations from the St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Mabolo last Sunday.