P118K worth of shabu seized from alleged drug peddler in Talisay

A MAN was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs in a buy bust operation in Talisay City on Sunday morning.

Dendo “Jack-Jack” Cabanero, 34, was apprehended inside his car in Sitio Sombria, Barangay Lawaan at around 10 AM.

Cabanero yielded at least P118,000 worth of shabu.

Police Supt. Emerson Dante, Talisay City police chief, said that Cabanero is considered a high value target.

Police had been monitoring Cabanero’s activities for more than a year.

He is now detained in Talisay City jail pending the filing of charges against him next week.