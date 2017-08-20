Search for article

P118K worth of shabu seized from alleged drug peddler in Talisay

SHARES:

05:12 PM August 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Winston Ensomo, August 20th, 2017 05:12 PM

A MAN was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs in a buy bust operation in Talisay City on Sunday morning.

Dendo “Jack-Jack” Cabanero, 34, was apprehended inside his car in Sitio Sombria, Barangay Lawaan at around 10 AM.

Cabanero yielded at least P118,000 worth of shabu.

Police Supt. Emerson Dante, Talisay City police chief, said that Cabanero is considered a high value target.

Police had been monitoring Cabanero’s activities for more than a year.

He is now detained in Talisay City jail pending the filing of charges against him next week.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.