Foton unveils Gratour showroom in Cebu City

UNITED Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI), the exclusive distributor of Foton vehicles in the Philippines, unveiled a brand new showroom exclusively dedicated for the Foton Gratour midi trucks last Friday.

Located at the Qimonda IT Center, North Reclamation Area in Cebu City, the showroom will showcase the different variants of the Gratour fleet. These are the minivan and six other different body types: MPV, dropside, F-van, jeepney, and wing van.

According to Foton Cebu Inc. president Albert Go, the Gratour is Foton’s answer to the popular but aging Multicab. It is a fresh and modern alternative for those who need a vehicle that can satisfy both domestic and commercial needs.

All Gratour variants are powered by a 1.2-liter GO3 gasoline engine that is Euro5 compliant.

“The Gratour has a specific market. It caters small business enterprise. We are serving the starting up business,” said Go when asked why they decided to open an entirely separate showroom for one specific variant.

Foton Cebu has another dealership along A. Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City. This dealership offers full service capability and displays the other vehicles of the Chinese automaker.

The opening of the new Gratour showroom in Cebu City was graced by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Foton Cebu directors Alberto Go, Jennifer Go, and Alexander Gaisano, UAAGI vice president for dealer development and external business Alvin Lu and Alex Lee.