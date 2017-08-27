CDN/V-Drink succumbs to M’daue City

THE MANDAUE City Selection Team crushed the Cebu Daily News/V-Drink Siloys, 76-49, for their second victory in the Newsmen Basketball Association of Cebu basketball tournament at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex yesterday.

Former University of the Visayas Green Lancer Ritchum Dennison led Mandaue (2-0) with 22 points.

The Siloys, who dropped to 1-1 (win-loss), were led by Jonas Panerio with 24 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other games, GMA-7/DYSS Kapuso earned its first win after trouncing Sunstar/Motor Ace, 73-69, while the CCTN Saints escaped Bombo/Brigada/Home Radio, 49-48.

In the last game, The Freeman/DYHP/MyTV/Sportsnet.ph Cerberus topped RPN/DYKC, 53-48.