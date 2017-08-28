Talisay drug suspects yield P500K worth of shabu

More than half a million pesos worth of shabu was seized from two drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Talisay City, Cebu on Monday, August 28.
Talisay City police conducted the operation against two newly identified drug personalities – Neil Recuerdo and Mary Ann Cabanes – in Barangay Tangke past 1 in the afternoon.
However, Neil Recuerdo eluded arrest after running from police operatives during the operation. Cabanes, 32, was arrested.
Police confiscated at least 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P590,000.
A manhunt operation is now underway for the arrest of Recuerdo.
The two suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.