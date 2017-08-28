Talisay drug suspects yield P500K worth of shabu

More than half a million pesos worth of shabu was seized from two drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Talisay City, Cebu on Monday, August 28.

Talisay City police conducted the operation against two newly identified drug personalities – Neil Recuerdo and Mary Ann Cabanes – in Barangay Tangke past 1 in the afternoon.

However, Neil Recuerdo eluded arrest after running from police operatives during the operation. Cabanes, 32, was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police confiscated at least 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P590,000.

A manhunt operation is now underway for the arrest of Recuerdo.

The two suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.