AN Imam’s son and his companion were arrested by police on drug charges at District 3 Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City Sunday evening.

Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III of the Hoops Dome police precinct said Saiben Yahya and his cohort Karah Mae Baguio yielded 6.2 grams of shabu worth P73,160.

Cleopas said Yahya’s father was unaware of his son’s illegal drug activities. Police also arrested a minor and his adult companion for peddling shabu worth P5,000 at Sitio Camansi Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.