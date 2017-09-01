Maymay-Edward, Kisses-Marco to start in first movie

FOUR of the “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” housemates will have their first film together under Star Cinema.

The official trailer of “Loving In Tandem” was posted on the Facebook page of ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc.

(Star Cinema) on Aug. 30. “Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Kisses Delavin, Marco Gallo will steal our hearts in the much-awaited trailer of

their debut film “Loving In Tandem,” the page announced.

“Loving In Tandem,” directed by Giselle Andres, will hit cinemas on Sept. 13.

Entrata on her Instagram account (@maymay_entrata506) said, “A blessed day! “Loving in Tandem” FULL TRAILER

IS NOW OUT. Link in my bio. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat.”

A native of Cagayan de Oro, Entrata was announced as the grand winner of the “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” early this year.

Since winning the reality show, Entrata has been paired with Edward Barber, one of the top four of PBB’s Lucky 7, while Delavin is paired with Gallo.

Gallo on his Instagram account (@marcogalloc) said, “Ang paasang lechon! Umaasa naman kami kahit masakit, wala magagawa eh, na love at first sight kami sa lechon eh. PAASA! #LIT September 13 na!”